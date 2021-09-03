Afghan airline resumes flights, mullah Baradar could be head of new government | Abroad

Afghan airline Ariana announced its return to Afghanistan on Friday. Flights with relief supplies and medicine are also on their way to Mazar-i-Sharif and Kandahar, the UN reports.











Ariana is the oldest airline in the country and owns five known planes. According to Ariana’s website, there is a flight from Kabul to Kandahar on Friday. Judging by the site Flight radar24 a plane from Abu Dhabi touched down in Kabul on Friday morning.

The UN has announced that flights with aid and medicine to Afghanistan are on their way from Islamabad, Pakistan, to the airports of Mazar-i-Sharif in the north and Kandahar in the southeast. . Recently, the UN has already delivered medical aid to Mazar-i-Sharif with a plane from the Afghan company Kam Air. The reopening of Kabul airport is still underway. Technical assistance was sent by air from Qatar for this.

Civil aviation almost came to a halt after the Taliban captured the capital Kabul on August 15. About ten days ago, all non-military flights to or from Kabul were interrupted by the Afghan aviation authorities.

New government

The Taliban are now forming a new government. This would be announced shortly. According to at least three sources among the Taliban, Mullah Baradar, the political leader and co-founder of the Taliban, will become the head of the new government in Afghanistan. Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, son of the late founder of the Taliban, Mullah Omar, and Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai would be given leadership positions in the government.

Dozens of protesters gathered at the presidential palace in Kabul. They want the Taliban to respect women’s rights and include women in the new government. At one location, about a dozen women held up printed sheets calling for a “heroic cabinet that includes women”. A document activists are distributing demands that women have the right to education, social and political contributions to the country’s future, and general freedoms, including freedom of speech.

Media

In anticipation of what the Taliban regime will bring, Afghanistan’s most popular television network has voluntarily replaced Turkish soap operas and musical programs with programs tailored to the Taliban. They issued guidelines stating that the media must follow Islamic laws and must not harm the national interest. However, independent Afghan news stations keep female presenters on the air.

Watch our news videos in the playlist below: