Green light: Macron could raise retirement age, riots across France again | Abroad

The French Constitutional Council has largely approved the controversial new pension law. Moreover, there will be no referendum on this. Riots broke out in many places in France.

The objections to the law are numerous. Large national demonstrations against the increase in the retirement age have recently taken place across France. But the main elements of the controversial French pension reform are not unconstitutional, the French Constitutional Council ruled on Friday. The nine-member tribunal headed by former Prime Minister Laurent Fabius rejects a possible referendum on the issue. The move is a fluke for President Emmanuel Macron’s government, which decided to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 as the current system becomes unaffordable. It stays.

Garbage cans and garbage cans on fire

Riots broke out in many French cities. As in recent days and weeks, many people are mobilizing against the increase in the retirement age. Clashes with the police again ensued. Garbage cans and garbage cans were set on fire in many places in Paris. People flocked to the town hall. The police used a lot of tear gas. Riots also broke out in cities like Lyon, Grenoble and Nantes. In Nice, where there had already been demonstrations and blockades during the day, demonstrators marched. Arrests were reported in several cities.

labor Day

Demonstrations are also organized on Saturdays. Unions have called for another big day of protest on May Day, Labor Day. They are not ready to accept an invitation from Macron to speak before then. According to French media, the president wants to sign the law within 48 hours. It would come into force on September 1. The Constitutional Council rejected a referendum on the question of pensions, but will consider a new referendum proposal in May.

Talk to unions

The government pushed through pension reforms last month without a vote in parliament. There have been massive protests in recent months, but there has been no withdrawal. Macron had already invited the unions to talks on Tuesday, regardless of the decision of the Constitutional Council.

Today again protests against the new French law on pensions. © AFP / Geoffrey van der Hasselt

