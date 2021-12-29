Dozens of people were killed in Sudan when a gold mine collapsed in West Kordofan province, about 700 kilometers south of the capital Khartoum. At least 38 people were killed, according to the AP news agency. Previously, the director of the mining company had mentioned 31 deaths. An unknown number of people were also injured.

The state mine was no longer in use. However, the miners had returned to work after security guards left the site, the state-owned company said. Facebook. The mining organization is asking that the site be re-secured to prevent unregulated mining.

Export product

Gold is an important export product for Sudan. In 2020, the East African country produced nearly 37 tonnes of gold, making it one of the largest gold producers in Africa. Gold is often mined illegally and dangerously.

Gold smuggling is also a major problem in the country, although the transitional government has been trying to stem it since the fall of dictator Omar al-Bashir in 2019.

However, this government is far from stable, in part because of a military blow in October, Prime Minister Hamdok was placed under house arrest. He is now back in his place, but he needs the authorization of the military for any appointment. Tens of thousands of Sudanese have taken to the streets this month to protest against military interference.