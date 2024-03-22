Get a Free 65-inch 4K TV with Pre-order of New 2024 TVs

Technology enthusiasts and consumers alike have been eagerly following the latest news from Engadget, a renowned tech review site that has been providing valuable insights since 2004. With a focus on testing and reviewing consumer tech, Engadget’s stories often include affiliate links that allow readers to make purchases with ease, while also potentially earning a commission for the site.

One of the most recent announcements that has caught the attention of tech enthusiasts is Samsung’s pricing and availability details for its 2024 TV lineup. The tech giant revealed that customers who pre-order selected models will receive a bonus 65-inch 4K TV, making it an enticing offer for those in the market for a new television.

This exclusive deal is available at various retailers, including Amazon and Best Buy, with additional discounts for Prime members and My Best Buy Plus subscribers. The new TV models come equipped with updates such as anti-glare technology, improved brightness levels, energy-saving features, and updated processors, promising an enhanced viewing experience.

However, it’s worth noting that the bonus TV included in the deal is an entry-level model from 2022, with some limitations compared to the latest models. While the new TV lineup offers some improvements, they may not be significant upgrades over their 2023 counterparts, which are currently available at lower prices.

For those interested in gaming or design-focused TVs, Engadget recommends the 2023 S90C and QN90C models, as well as the Frame TV for those who prioritize aesthetics. Despite some limitations, the deal of receiving a free TV with a pre-order of Samsung’s latest models may appeal to consumers in search of a large screen for a guest room or office.

Overall, the unveiling of Samsung’s 2024 TV lineup has generated excitement among tech enthusiasts, with pre-order deals and exclusive offers encouraging consumers to upgrade their entertainment setups. As holiday sales periods approach and new models hit the market, savvy shoppers may find it’s the perfect time to score a great deal on a new TV.