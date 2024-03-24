Dodo Finance announces shipping date for first batch of US buyers

Excitement is building for the highly anticipated release of the Rabbit R1, a revolutionary new smart home device that promises to change the way we interact with our surroundings. With the first batch of US pre-orders set to ship out on March 31, customers are eagerly awaiting their chance to experience the cutting-edge technology for themselves.

The Rabbit R1 made waves at CES with its innovative features, including a physical scroll wheel, rotating camera, and adorable animated bunny mascot. The demo at the event generated hype and raised questions about the device’s dedicated AI hardware, piquing the interest of tech enthusiasts and consumers alike.

Pre-orders for the Rabbit R1 began in January, with the first several batches of 10,000 devices quickly selling out. Customers who missed out on the initial batches still have a chance to secure their own R1 by pre-ordering the upcoming batch seven, though they will have to wait several months for delivery.

To celebrate the launch of the Rabbit R1, the company is hosting a pickup party for buyers of all batches in New York City on April 23. This exclusive event is open to all confirmed R1 order customers, not just those in the first batch. RSVP is required, so be sure to secure your spot before it’s too late.

With its unique features and advanced technology, the Rabbit R1 is set to revolutionize the way we interact with our homes. Don’t miss your chance to be a part of this groundbreaking new trend.