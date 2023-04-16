GeenStijl: #GS20 – 2014 – FINAL RESULT #GEENPEIL: FIVE D66 PLACES
Final result! (Click on pica for large)
gauges go & know that the distribution of seats for the European Elections is as follows, with some parties in parentheses with a small reserve for 1 seat + or – – D66: 5 – CDA: 4 (or 3) – PVV: 3 ( or 4 ) – PvdA: 3 – VVD: 3 – SP: 3 (or 2) – CU/SGP: 2 – GL: 2 – PvdD: 1 – 50+ 0 (or 1) Distribution of votes by municipality? Of course. Check out our HOLY FUK WHAT FAT THIS CLICK CARD (lol @ Urk & Rucphen). And then the numbers. Oh, the impressive numbers. Of the 2,245 unstyled tellers who registered, 1,378 went to a polling station to count the votes. This put our own turnout at 61.4% – almost double the turnout for the European elections and ten times (!) the turnout for De Hond. 91 entries were unusable for various reasons. This leaves: 1287 polling stations, together an impressive total 664,316 votes was counted and included in our calculation models. With an election turnout of 35%, this means that GeenPeil mapped nearly 15% (or 1/6) of all eligible voters who turned out to vote. It’s a number for which the term “unprecedented number” was coined, and one that scribblers like De Hond don’t like to eat. Want to enjoy the #GeenPeil live show for another 3h30? ICIRR you look back. After the break, the unstyled cover map of the Netherlands. In terms of reach, even KPN can go further.
CLICK FOR MAXIMUM RANGE. THE NETHERLANDS = NO STYLE COUNTRY.
