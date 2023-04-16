GeenStijl: #GS20 – 2014 – FINAL RESULT #GEENPEIL: FIVE D66 PLACES

Final result! (Click on pica for large) gauges go & know that the distribution of seats for the European Elections is as follows, with some parties in parentheses with a small reserve for 1 seat + or – – D66: 5 – CDA: 4 (or 3) – PVV: 3 ( or 4 ) – PvdA: 3 – VVD: 3 – SP: 3 (or 2) – CU/SGP: 2 – GL: 2 – PvdD: 1 – 50+ 0 (or 1) Distribution of votes by municipality? Of course. Check out our HOLY FUK WHAT FAT THIS CLICK CARD (lol @ Urk & Rucphen). And then the numbers. Oh, the impressive numbers. Of the 2,245 unstyled tellers who registered, 1,378 went to a polling station to count the votes. This put our own turnout at 61.4% – almost double the turnout for the European elections and ten times (!) the turnout for De Hond. 91 entries were unusable for various reasons. This leaves: 1287 polling stations, together an impressive total 664,316 votes was counted and included in our calculation models. With an election turnout of 35%, this means that GeenPeil mapped nearly 15% (or 1/6) of all eligible voters who turned out to vote. It’s a number for which the term “unprecedented number” was coined, and one that scribblers like De Hond don’t like to eat. Want to enjoy the #GeenPeil live show for another 3h30? ICIRR you look back. After the break, the unstyled cover map of the Netherlands. In terms of reach, even KPN can go further.

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c_qGDzrsSYU" rel="noopener">Video</a>

CLICK FOR MAXIMUM RANGE. THE NETHERLANDS = NO STYLE COUNTRY.