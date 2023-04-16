Poland’s decision to import Ukrainian grain and other foodstuffs is a violation of the grain deal signed earlier this month, Ukraine says. This writes Bloomberg. Poland imposed the ban to protect its own farmers from competition.

Poland will continue to support Ukraine, however, according to party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski of the ruling Prawo i Sprawiedliwość party. “But we also have a responsibility to our citizens and our farmers, and we must prevent an agricultural crisis.”

The move could have major implications for the alliance that has made the Polish government in Warsaw one of Ukraine’s strongest allies since Russia invaded the country. Poland has provided weapons and humanitarian aid, among other things, and has taken in more than a million Ukrainian refugees.

Dismissal

Earlier this month, Poland’s agriculture minister resigned after widespread protests by farmers over grain imports from Ukraine. Farmers are seen as key supporters of the ruling Prawo i Sprawiedliwość party, which could face tough elections in the fall.

Poland and other neighboring countries have pledged to help Ukraine export grain as Russia seeks to curb its exports. Part of this supply is now accumulating in Eastern Europe, endangering local production.

Commitment

The Polish government has now pledged to buy grain from local farmers and secure additional subsidies for production companies, while retaining the benefits of buying fertilizer, Kaczynski says.

Ukraine’s agriculture ministry said the Polish decision goes directly against the new grain deal reached last week. The agreement stipulates that Ukrainian agricultural products can be sent to Poland, provided that they are then sent to other countries.