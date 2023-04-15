GeenStijl: #GS20 – 2013 – IMAGES: TOM STEEL EU PUSH & PULLOVER FILM

Because our voicemail is currently overflowing with inquiries from (inter)national media regarding the shocking images that our European correspondent Tom Staal brought home on Monday, we have put the images AGAIN once more online. Saves a lot of work for all EU journalists by retweeting the humiliating parts of the GSTV ONE & TWO repo. Especially the part in which Miloslap Ransaap and Rafaele Vaffanculo are caught with their flapping hands in the statement cookie jar is currently attracting additional interest. MEPs themselves see the storm coming, given the chuckling tweets that yesterday evening was hastily removed. Has no importance. The Internet forgets nothing. Everyone has seen how – again – common money is stolen in Brussels. We are also looking for a few translators who can provide subtitling, so that all images can still be used this evening with Tagesschau, ZDF Heute, RAI, Newsnight, TerZake and France24. Even these winners (GIF1) And GIF2 of the Nobel Peace Prize with their behavior? That can here And here. We have been investing in a pressco for a while.



UPDATE: left newspaper The Republic steal the video. Vaffanculos!



UPDATE: All of Italy went wild about Tom Steel.



UPDATE: French angry. are Belgian ‘thrilled’ be fed up.



UPDATE: the biggest Czech news site want to use images.



UPDATE: Also english fall in love with Tom Staal



UPDATE: Ha! Friends Wikis Balaap And Ranzdorp update!