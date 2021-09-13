French champagne houses are burying the hatchet with Russia and will resume exporting champagne to Russia from September 15.











The French embargo was introduced in response to a new Russian law. This prescribes that the name of champagne – shampanskoye in Russian – will henceforth be reserved for locally produced champagne. Foreign sparkling wines – including French champagne – must be sold as sparkling wines.

The obligation refers to the fine print on the back of the bottle. Champagne, in Latin script, can still be used on the front.

sparkling wine

In protest, the French champagne houses announced in July a ban on exporting their champagnes to Russia. But according to the French professional magazine Land of Wines the professional association of champagne producers has now decided to lift the embargo from September 15.

“Sparkling wine” will be printed on the back of the bottles in Russian, but with the mention that the wine is from the French Champagne region.