Former pilot acquitted in Boeing 737 MAX case
The man, Mark Forkner, who has been out of work for Boeing for years, was the only person facing criminal charges over the plane’s problems.
Guide the pilots
During the development of the plane at Boeing, Forkner was an important interlocutor of the American aeronautical authority Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Among other things, it was to indicate how pilots should learn to fly the 737 MAX.
Forkner was accused of hiding crucial information. He had previously said he was not guilty of the six charges against him, each of which could carry up to 20 years in prison.
Forkner’s attorney, David Gerger, praised the “independent, intelligent and fair jury” in a statement. The former pilot was previously described by his defense as “a scapegoat”.
Fool the FAA
Early last month, a judge ruled that Forkner could only face four of the six charges against him.
Aircraft maker Boeing said it bears responsibility for misleading the FAA and last year settled $2.5 billion (2.27 billion euros) in various lawsuits with relatives of victims and customers who have not used their purchased 737 MAX aircraft for a long time. steal.
“Infuriatingly humble social media ninja. Devoted travel junkie. Student. Avid internet lover.”