Former pilot acquitted in Boeing 737 MAX case

The man, Mark Forkner, who has been out of work for Boeing for years, was the only person facing criminal charges over the plane’s problems.

Guide the pilots

During the development of the plane at Boeing, Forkner was an important interlocutor of the American aeronautical authority Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Among other things, it was to indicate how pilots should learn to fly the 737 MAX.

Forkner was accused of hiding crucial information. He had previously said he was not guilty of the six charges against him, each of which could carry up to 20 years in prison.