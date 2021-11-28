Flemish schoolchildren panic when the bus driver doesn’t stop: “Emotional action possible” | Abroad

VIDEOOn Friday evening, a strange incident occurred in the Flemish town of Haacht. A bus driver who brought more than 100 schoolchildren home refused to stop for about 45 minutes.



The bus driver skipped no less than eleven bus stops in a row on the way from Haacht to Steenokkerzeel. While driving, he did not flinch, despite the great panic of several children on the bus. “His driving style was very aggressive,” said a 13-year-old student.

Over a hundred children from Don Bosco and Sint-Angela schools in Haacht were on the bus home last night. At the wheel was a driver of a subcontractor of the transport company De Lijn. He picked up all of Don Bosco’s schoolchildren in Haacht, but refused to stop on the way. ,, I had to get off at the second stop after 10 minutes, at the end everyone sat on the bus for 45 minutes, ”testifies a 13-year-old student of Don Bosco.



Quote The man in question will be questioned to find out his motivations. We suspect this is an impulsive and emotional response Police Kampenhout

After a while, several children panicked. They started to scream and cry, but the driver didn’t make any noise. “However, his driving style was very aggressive,” continues the student. The driver also drives the school bus in the morning. During these trips, it would sometimes be indicated that the next stop should be stopped, while no one should get off. ” The girl suspects that the bus driver was very upset and refused to stop for a whole trip. “We called the police ourselves from the school bus. Moments later, we saw an anonymous police vehicle driving behind the bus. Finally, the driver stopped at the last stop in Steenokkerzeel. All the parents came to pick up their children there.

Schoolchildren are screaming and yelling at the bus driver to stop. © 4040



Declaration

De Lijn transport company confirms the incident last night. “This is a driver of a subcontractor,” said spokesman Marco Demerling. “He has indeed skipped a whole series of saves. We are waiting for the police investigation. We currently have no explanation for the behavior of the driver. If we know what exactly happened, we can tie any sanction to that. “

The KastZe police zone arrived at the last stop in Steenokkerzeel. “The bus driver was not arrested, but a judicial file was opened”, it sounds. “The man in question will be questioned to find out his motivations. We suspect this is an impulsive and emotional response. He will be questioned in due course to settle the matter.

The children were all finally dropped off at the last stop in Perk. © VR



