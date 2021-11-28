Peace seems to have returned to Solomon Islands after riots, three dead found

After three days of violent riots, calm seems to have returned to the Solomon Islands. The capital of the Pacific Ocean archipelago was in turmoil because of the discontent of Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare. At the request of the archipelago, Australia and Papua New Guinea have agents and diplomats sent restore order.

The demonstrators feel disadvantaged by the government. There is also anger at the archipelago’s rapprochement with China. Prime Minister Sogavara severed ties with Taiwan in favor of China.

In recent days, nearly 60 buildings have caught fire, including many shops and a police station. The Parliament building was also set on fire. Stores were looted, especially in Chinatown.

Three bodies were found yesterday in a burned-out building in Chinatown.

Curfews and arrests

With the support of Australian and Papua New Guinean security forces, authorities put an end to the riots. A curfew has been imposed in the capital Honiara. More than 100 rioters and demonstrators were arrested. The damage is estimated at $ 227 million, writes Solomon’s star.

The damage in the capital is visible from the air: