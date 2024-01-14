Families of Gaza hostages demand government action after 100 days – Dodo Finance

Families of Hostages in Gaza Hold Rally in Tel Aviv Demanding their Release

Tel Aviv, Israel – In a powerful display of solidarity, the families of hostages held in the Gaza Strip organized a 24-hour rally in Tel Aviv’s ‘Hostages Square’, demanding the government take action to bring their loved ones home. The hostages have been in Hamas captivity for 100 days, leading to a desperate plea from their anguished families.

Thousands of people gathered in the square opposite the Defense Ministry to show their support for the campaign. They held banners and chanted slogans, all seeking a resolution to this deeply distressing situation. Among the participants were relatives of the hostages, along with concerned citizens who wanted to express their solidarity.

The crisis began in October when Hamas and other Gaza militants captured around 250 people, tragically resulting in the death of 1,200 individuals, mostly innocent civilians. Although 100 hostages were released during a temporary truce in November, 132 still remain captive, including the remains of those who lost their lives.

Heartbreaking accounts from family members shed light on the terrible conditions their loved ones are facing. Starvation and death have become a harsh reality for these innocent hostages, as their ordeal continues without end. Desperation has driven the families to use the 100-day mark as an opportunity to make a fresh appeal to the Israeli government to negotiate their release.

In response to this urgent demand, Israel recently announced a deal with Qatar to provide much-needed medicine to the hostages. However, implementation of this agreement has not yet been seen. Families of the hostages anxiously await the delivery of the promised aid, hoping it will alleviate their loved ones’ suffering.

Hamas leader in exile, Osama Hamdan, acknowledged the dire situation and claimed the group is providing whatever available drugs they can to the hostages in Gaza. However, the families believe that this falls short of providing the comprehensive relief their loved ones urgently need.

Simultaneously, anti-government demonstrators demanding new elections clashed with police and blockaded a major Tel Aviv highway. Others marched towards Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence in Caesarea, expressing their dissatisfaction with the current government’s handling of the hostage crisis.

In a heartening show of support, demonstrators plan to spend the night in the square, listening to recorded messages from French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. Ambassador to Israel, Jacob Lew. Both leaders have pledged to exert every effort to bring the remaining hostages safely home.

As the hostage crisis nears the 100-day mark, there are currently 111 men, 19 women, and two children who remain captive in Gaza. The families, along with concerned citizens, continue to tirelessly advocate for their release, hoping that their heartfelt pleas do not go unanswered.

