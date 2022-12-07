Ex-mistress can only sue Juan Carlos for post-royal indiscretions | Royal family

The former King of Spain Juan Carlos can only be prosecuted for possible faults during the period when he was no longer monarch. The 84-year-old former king, who reigned until 2014, was sued by an ex-mistress. He accuses him, among other things, of years of misconduct and defamation.

With the appeal decision, part of the charges against his Danish-German ex-girlfriend Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn are dropped. She became his mistress in 2004, but the relationship ended when it went public in 2012 due to a controversial safari in Botswana. He is still married to Sophie of Greece.

Now 57, Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn has accused him of stalking her for years. He would also threaten her and deliberately violate her reputation. Juan Carlos also allegedly got the British and Spanish secret services to spy on him for no apparent reason.

Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn, who has lived in England since 2015, is taking legal action seeking substantial damages and enforcing action against defamation and threats.

Juan Carlos denies all the allegations. He retired to the United Arab Emirates in 2020 following a corruption scandal in Spain. He had previously unsuccessfully tried to get rid of all charges with the title of king, but in the eyes of English judges he has not been king since June 2014.

“Infuriatingly humble social media ninja. Devoted travel junkie. Student. Avid internet lover.”