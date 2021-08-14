“Europe must prepare for summers with temperatures of 50 ° C”

Meteorologists from the Met Office, the UK’s KNMI, warn that in the future Europe will face heat waves in which the temperature rises to 50 degrees or even more. They answer that the message that a new European heat record would have been broken in Sicily on Wednesday. A temperature of 48.8 degrees Celsius was measured in the port city. The old record stands at 48 degrees and was measured in 1977 in Athens.

Professor Peter Stott of the Met Office, who has studied heat waves for 20 years, post in a blog on high temperatures: “Climate change is making extreme weather conditions, which are heat related, much more severe and looking at these record high temperatures, we think the likelihood of this is much higher. “

In June 2019, the temperature in France exceeded 45 degrees for the first time. “The chance that we see these really extreme temperatures every summer is now pretty high. Stott says it is not yet known when this will happen, but that “Europe needs to prepare for new records with the possibility of temperatures above 50 degrees Celsius, probably in the Mediterranean region where the influence of the warm climates will increase.North Africa is the largest.

Meteorologists point out that after the extreme temperatures in Greece and Turkey, the heat is moving westward and will affect the Iberian Peninsula and Morocco in the coming days. The first heat wave has already been recorded in Spain. In the country, there is a heat wave when temperatures rise five percent above the usual high for three days.

Spanish meteorologists point out in the countryside The number of heat waves has doubled in the past ten years. “In thirty years, a summer like this will be considered ‘cold’,” said Rubén del Campo, spokesperson for Aernet, the Spanish KNMI. Temperatures will rise five to ten degrees above average in the coming days. Dust clouds floating in the atmosphere and blocking sunlight may be able to dampen the climb somewhat.

Spain Today writes:

In Spain, people fear for the images one sees of Greece, Italy and Turkey, where thousands of hectares of nature have been destroyed, where there are now a few dead and where it seems there is no end to forest fires and forest fires. In Spain, people are well prepared and professionals are ready to intervene quickly and adequately, but the cooperation of the inhabitants of Spain is also requested.

cc-photo: Philippe Rouzet