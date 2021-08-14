Turkey kills dozens in floods | Abroad

Sat. Aug 14th, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Stories

"Europe must prepare for summers with temperatures of 50 ° C" “Europe must prepare for summers with temperatures of 50 ° C” 2 min read

“Europe must prepare for summers with temperatures of 50 ° C”

Harold Manning 8 hours ago 79
More countries take action around Kabul embassy | Abroad More countries take action around Kabul embassy | Abroad 1 min read

More countries take action around Kabul embassy | Abroad

Harold Manning 16 hours ago 63
Already 27 dead in severe flooding in Turkey | Abroad Already 27 dead in severe flooding in Turkey | Abroad 2 min read

Already 27 dead in severe flooding in Turkey | Abroad

Harold Manning 1 day ago 78
Wealthy Russian Politician Shoots Innocent "He Mized For A Brown Bear" | Abroad Wealthy Russian Politician Shoots Innocent “He Mized For A Brown Bear” | Abroad 2 min read

Wealthy Russian Politician Shoots Innocent “He Mized For A Brown Bear” | Abroad

Harold Manning 1 day ago 78
QAnon Supporter Reportedly Killed His Two Young Children: "Took Them For Lizards" | Abroad QAnon Supporter Reportedly Killed His Two Young Children: “Took Them For Lizards” | Abroad 2 min read

QAnon Supporter Reportedly Killed His Two Young Children: “Took Them For Lizards” | Abroad

Harold Manning 2 days ago 105
Rain offers hope to Greek firefighters | Abroad Rain offers hope to Greek firefighters | Abroad 1 min read

Rain offers hope to Greek firefighters | Abroad

Harold Manning 2 days ago 105

You may have missed

Ashley Tisdale relaxes in the bath in an Instagram pic Ashley Tisdale relaxes in the bath in an Instagram pic 1 min read

Ashley Tisdale relaxes in the bath in an Instagram pic

Maggie Benson 6 mins ago 13
mainImage Voorburgs Dagblad | Development of Estate Voorlei has started 2 min read

Voorburgs Dagblad | Development of Estate Voorlei has started

Phil Schwartz 7 mins ago 13
Stocard now also records your vaccination record for you, this is how it works Stocard now also records your vaccination record for you, this is how it works 2 min read

Stocard now also records your vaccination record for you, this is how it works

Maggie Benson 9 mins ago 14
Turkey kills dozens in floods | Abroad Turkey kills dozens in floods | Abroad 1 min read

Turkey kills dozens in floods | Abroad

Harold Manning 10 mins ago 13