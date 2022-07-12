Our compatriot, whose identity has not been revealed, was lured to the Kenyan capital by the promise of an enticing purchase of fifty kilos of gold. Prospective supplier Bupe C., whose name is mainly Elena and is from Zambia, took his client to a large house in the vicinity of Lavington, a district of Nairobi where mainly the wealthier inhabitants live. The Dutchman was shown a quantity of gold on the spot with the promise to send him this sum.

He accepted and paid 170 million Kenyan shillings, or about 1.5 million euros, but soon realized he had been scammed when the seller and his accomplices did not immediately wanted to deliver and suddenly asked for even more money.

Statement

The victim filed a complaint with the police, who acted quickly. The Zambian was arrested and has since been deported. An investigation revealed that he is the head of a notorious international syndicate which often lures foreigners to Africa and then deports them. Police said in local media they had received “dozens of similar complaints” about Kenyans claiming to be selling gold.

fake money

It was also discovered that the suspect was involved in the printing of counterfeit money, which he showed to his customers to give the impression that he was a wealthy man. He was deported after Interior Minister Fred Matiangí signed his deportation order. The Kenyan government has issued a warning to foreigners who come to Africa with dollar signs in their eyes and has asked embassies to do the same.

“We urge advice from interested buyers as there are scammers claiming to be trading in precious metals. It is advisable to contact the Ministry of Mines and Geology beforehand for the procedure relating to the purchase and sale of gold and other precious metals. The gold scam is reaching alarming levels.

Critical

The fact that Elena was deported and not prosecuted in Kenya has drawn criticism from locals. “Maybe the government also made money from this?” asks a social media user. The Kenyan government has not explained why the man is not on trial.

The Dutchman can most likely whistle for his money.

