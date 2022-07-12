Eight members of Britain’s Conservative Party secured enough votes on Tuesday and are now candidates to replace outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The next step is rounds of voting among MPs until the two most popular candidates remain.

The parliamentarians have received the necessary support from at least twenty other deputies and therefore continue to compete for the presidency of the party and therefore the role of head of government.

The next rounds of voting will take place from Wednesday. In the final round, all party members can vote. It is due to be announced on September 5 who will succeed Johnson.

One of the most famous candidates is former finance minister Rishi Sunak. Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has already expressed his support for the former minister. Early in Sunak’s campaign, Raab said of his colleague that he “has what it takes” to lead the country through tough economic times.

Additionally, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Assistant International Trade Secretary Penny Mordaunt, House of Representatives Tom Tugendhat and Solicitor General Suella Braverman are also in the running. Former ministers Nadhim Zahawi, Jeremy Hunt and Kemi Badenoch also received enough votes.