Leon Gleed (29) is a truck driver and is often away from home. While on vacation recently, he suffered a “burning pain” in his buttocks. The cause soon became apparent.

His girlfriend Sadie Williams bought Tesco Active Flushable Toilet Wipes in a Tesco supermarket in Rica, South Wales, and placed it near the bathroom at home. A few days and several trips to the bathroom later, Leon Gleed developed a nasty rash.

The wipes are for the toilet itself

The wipes in question are there to disinfect the toilets and especially the toilet seat. It is therefore not the famous wet wipes with which, among other things, the baby’s bottom is cleaned.

Leon can laugh about it in the meantime, but he was seriously embarrassed by it for a few days. “When I was in pain I knew something was wrong and when I checked the packaging it said ‘it kills 99% of bacteria’.”

His wife says she doesn’t understand ‘how he could be so stupid’. Nevertheless, they decided together to ask the producer by mail if it could not be specified more explicitly on the packaging that it is a cleaning product and not wet wipes. There has been no response from supermarket chain Tesco at this time.

Leon’s searing pain is now gone.