Dozens Dead and Hundreds Seriously Injured After Java Earthquake | Abroad

An earthquake on the Indonesian island of Java killed at least 46 people on Monday. Hundreds more were reportedly injured. The earthquake had a magnitude of 5.6 and was felt in the capital Jakarta, among other places.

The National Disaster Relief Service is currently trying to pinpoint the exact number of victims. Authorities are also still assessing the exact damage. It is clear that several dozen buildings were damaged, including an Islamic boarding school, a hospital and other public buildings.

A government official in West Java province told local media about 20 dead. According to him, at least three hundred injured people are also being treated at the local hospital where they died. These figures have not been officially confirmed.

The epicenter was in the town of Cianjur in West Java, about 75 kilometers southeast of Jakarta, the Indonesian Meteorological Agency (BMKG) reported. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers. In the two hours following the earthquake, the BMKG recorded 25 aftershocks. There was no danger of a tsunami.

As far as is known, there were no casualties in the capital Jakarta. There, buildings began to shake and people were evacuated from offices, among other places.

