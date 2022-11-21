COC and Amnesty include KNVB in OneLove number, but go after FIFA | football World Cup

21 nov 2022 om 13:29Update: 3 uur geleden

Interest organization COC Netherlands and Amnesty International are furious with FIFA. Under pressure from the international football association, the KNVB and six other associations decided on Monday that their World Cup captains would not wear OneLove bracelets.

Orange captain Virgil van Dijk would wear the OneLove band for the first time in the group match against Senegal, but the association gave it up due to FIFA sanctions. According to FIFA, the captain would immediately receive a yellow card if he played with the group.

“What an incredibly bad club FIFA is,” replied a spokesperson for the Dutch LGBT interest organization COC. PA. “First you award the tournament to a country where human rights are not a priority. Then you justify it. And then you prevent people who think human rights are important from playing. talk about it. Unheard of.”

According to Amnesty International, the banning of the group, with which the KNVB wanted to denounce any form of discrimination, is proof that FIFA has “lost all feeling with the 21st century”. “FIFA doesn’t care about social debates and criticism of the World Cup.”

“It was a pity that they did not provide compensation funds for the affected workers in Qatar, as requested by Amnesty. It was the least they could do. And now they are also banning the OneLove group . It’s impossible.”

Amnesty and COC do not blame the KNVB

Amnesty does not blame the KNVB for having given up the One Love group. “You can’t afford a yellow card from a football perspective, we understand that too,” the organization’s spokesperson said. “So we don’t go to the KNVB or Van Dijk about this, but to FIFA.”

The COC also understands the decision of the KNVB. “You can hardly blame the association and the players. They made their voices heard clearly, they showed their good will. That’s FIFA’s problem, this club is no good.”

Besides the Netherlands, England, Wales, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany and Denmark are also said to support the One Love campaign. The Netherlands started the World Cup on Monday at 5 p.m. with a group match against Senegal. The course of the duel can be followed in us live blog.

