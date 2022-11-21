Where should you be able to hold your pee the longest? These regional municipalities are the most hostile to toilets | Drûten

Anyone who has bowel, stomach or bladder problems often wants to go to the bathroom as quickly as possible. At home it’s readily available, but in town it’s often a different story. To change this, the Maag Lever Darm Stichting (MLDS) has again published a list with the most toilet-friendly municipality in the Netherlands.

The most notable faller on the list? Drouten. After two years, this municipality was rejected as the most toilet-friendly municipality by Veere in Zeeland and dropped to 21st place. “Druten scored fewer points than last year and was therefore removed from the list” , explains Ivo Thonon, spokesperson for the MLDS. .

Druten is also no longer a leader in the province of Gelderland, that honor goes to Harderwijk.

Not all toilets are the same

How Druten managed to make this fall has to do with the MLDS score. He made several demands. If a municipality complies, it receives points. For example, there must be at least one toilet available for every 300 inhabitants, this can be a semi-public toilet, such as in a store or supermarket. Or fully public restrooms, which you see in parks, for example.



Quotation I still learn too often that there are no toilets nearby. Sandra Gosselin