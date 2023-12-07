Dodo Finances Projected Lineup: December 6 at Edmonton

Title: Carolina Hurricanes Face Lineup Uncertainty Ahead of Game Against Edmonton Oilers

The Carolina Hurricanes find themselves in a lineup dilemma as they prepare to face the Edmonton Oilers in a back-to-back game. With no morning skate prior to the match, predicting their starting lineup has become a challenging task for coach Rod Brind’Amour and his staff.

Despite coming off a strong performance against the Winnipeg Jets, where they outshot their opponents 43-22, the Hurricanes suffered a close 2-1 defeat. This result has raised questions about possible lineup changes. However, considering their impressive display in the previous game, there is a chance that Brind’Amour will stick with the same lineup.

During the game against the Jets, Brind’Amour and assistant coach Jeff Daniels made some adjustments to the forward group, including a swap between Jordan Martinook and Michael Bunting. This change was a tactical move to address certain issues that arose during the game.

In terms of goaltending, Antti Raanta made a strong start against the Jets after a ten-day break. However, Pyotr Kochetkov has also proven himself to be a formidable goaltender, leading to speculation about who will get the nod against the Oilers. Kochetkov has faced the Oilers twice before, including a remarkable diving poke check save last year and a 40-minute relief appearance two weeks ago.

Whichever goaltender gets the start, both Kochetkov and Raanta will likely be needed in the next 24 hours, as the Hurricanes have another game against the Calgary Flames the following night.

The projected lineup against the Oilers includes Bunting, Aho, and Jarvis as the top forward line, with Svechnikov, Kotkaniemi, and Teravainen as the second line. Martinook, Staal, and Fast will make up the third line, while Noesen, Drury, and Necas will complete the fourth line.

On the defensive front, the Hurricanes’ top pairing will consist of Slavin and Burns, with Skjei and Pesce as the second pairing, and Orlov and Chatfield as the third pairing.

The starting goaltender for the Hurricanes has yet to be determined due to the uncertainties surrounding Raanta and Kochetkov. Frederik Andersen will be unavailable due to a blood clotting issue, with Tony DeAngelo and Brendan Lemieux slated to be healthy scratches.

As for the power play units, Aho, Jarvis, Svechnikov, and Teravainen will feature on the first unit, while Burns, Bunting, Kotkaniemi, Necas, and Noesen will compose the second unit alongside Slavin.

With the lineup still up in the air, fans eagerly await the Hurricanes’ decision as they gear up to face the Oilers in an exciting matchup.

