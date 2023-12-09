Winners and Losers of the 2023 College Football Season: Florida States Disappointing CFP Exclusion Echoes Familiar Sentiments – Dodo Finance

Title: Unforgettable 2023 College Football Season Unfolds with Surprise Twists and Turns

Introduction:

The 2023 college football season proved to be one for the history books, with unexpected outcomes, stunning performances, and unforeseen challenges. From the disappointment faced by the Florida State Seminoles to the remarkable feats achieved by underdog teams, let’s delve into the most intriguing and captivating storylines of the season.

1. Undefeated Florida State Denied College Football Playoff Spot:

In an unprecedented turn of events, the Florida State Seminoles completed a remarkable season with a flawless 13-0 record and clinched the ACC championship, their first since 2014. Despite this scintillating achievement, the College Football Playoff committee surprisingly left them out of the four-team field. The absence of star quarterback Jordan Travis, who suffered an injury, marked the first time an undefeated power-conference champion had been snubbed in the playoff era.

2. Texas Longhorns Rise to Contention After 50 Years:

The Texas Longhorns experienced a season for the ages, emerging as the preseason favorites of the Big 12 and even defeating Alabama in an exhilarating Week 2 clash. The team’s impressive performance raised hopes for a national championship, a feat that had eluded them for half a century.

3. Pac-12 Solidifies Its Dominance:

The Pac-12 conference wowed fans and analysts alike with its highly competitive league championship game. The conference showcased its prowess as four teams from the Pac-12 finished among the Top 20 in the College Football Playoff rankings, indicating a resurgence in the conference’s football dominance.

4. Transfer Quarterbacks Light Up Heisman Trophy Race:

The impact of transfer quarterbacks on the college football landscape became evident as three of them were named Heisman Trophy finalists. Their remarkable performances highlighted the growing influence and significance of transfers in the realm of college football.

5. Historic Achievements by SMU and New Mexico State:

While established powerhouses made headlines, SMU and New Mexico State managed to create their own stories of success. SMU enjoyed a victorious season, clinching the AAC Championship and attaining their third 11-win season while ending their 37-year-long drought without a conference championship. On the other hand, New Mexico State achieved a historic milestone by securing their first-ever win against an SEC team in addition to recording 10 wins for the first time in over six decades.

6. Triumphs and Tribulations for Coaches:

Northwestern’s coach, David Braun, experienced a rollercoaster ride of challenges during the season but ultimately guided his team to a respectable 7-5 record, earning him a well-deserved promotion to the full-time position. Meanwhile, Ohio State’s coach, Ryan Day, faced adversity as his team struggled to secure a victory against rival Michigan for the third straight year, leading to uncertainty among key players considering their NFL future.

Conclusion:

The 2023 college football season surprised fans and shattered expectations, with triumph, disappointment, and historic achievements at every turn. While perennial powerhouses faced unexpected setbacks, underdogs rose to the occasion and rewrote their narratives. As the dust settles, football enthusiasts eagerly await the next breathtaking season, rife with its own set of fascinating storylines.