Dodo Finance: Ukraine Reports Russia Firing North Korean Missiles Into Ukraine

Title: Russia Fires North Korean Missiles at Ukraine during Invasion, Violating UN Arms Embargo

Subtitle: Kyiv Officials Confirm Use of North Korean Missiles, Investigations Underway

In a shocking twist to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, it has been revealed that Russia utilized missiles supplied by North Korea in its invasion of Ukraine. The use of these missiles marks the first known instance of Russia deploying North Korean weaponry during the conflict. A senior official from Kyiv has confirmed this development, supporting an earlier statement made by the White House.

While the Kyiv official did not provide concrete evidence for the missiles being of North Korean origin, the White House cited declassified intelligence that bolstered its claim. The governor of the Kharkiv region in Ukraine also confirmed that the missiles that struck the province were not of Russian make. The evidence further mounted when video footage of the aftermath of a Russian air strike in Kharkiv revealed missile remnants that bear a striking similarity to North Korean missiles, as reported by a Dutch researcher.

In response to these alarming revelations, Kharkiv regional prosecutors have initiated an investigation to determine the country of origin of the missiles used by Russia in the attack. The attack on Kharkiv city resulted in two deaths and 62 injuries, demonstrating the devastating impact of these missiles.

While the United States did not specify the exact type of missiles utilized by Russia, they noted that these weapons possess a range of approximately 900 km (550 miles), potentially identifying them as the KN-23 and KN-25 short-range ballistic missiles. This revelation poses grave concerns as it indicates a grave breach of international law.

Both Russia and North Korea have denied any engagement in arms deals in the past and have been subject to a United Nations arms embargo, which prohibits countries from trading weapons or military equipment with North Korea. However, the intent to deepen military relations between the two nations has been previously expressed.

The utilization of North Korean missiles by Russia in its invasion of Ukraine serves as a grave violation of the UN arms embargo and significantly escalates the conflict in the region. As investigations into the origins of these missiles continue, international pressure for accountability is mounting. The world waits eagerly for concrete evidence and diplomatic repercussions against both Russia and North Korea for their violations of international law.

