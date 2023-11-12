Dodo Finance: Steve Wozniak Experiences Minor Stroke in Mexico City Before Planned Speaking Event

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak suffers minor stroke at conference in Mexico City

Apple co-founder, Steve Wozniak, recently suffered a minor stroke while attending the World Business Forum in Mexico City. Wozniak, who was scheduled to speak about the “Digital Future,” experienced dizziness and difficulty walking while typing at his computer.

Concerned for his health, Wozniak’s wife convinced him to go to the hospital, where he underwent an MRI. The doctors determined that he had suffered a “small capillary leak,” which caused his symptoms.

After receiving medical attention, Wozniak flew back home to Los Gatos, California, and reported feeling good. However, he did express discomfort with having to stay on a gurney for 24 hours without being allowed to roll on his side.

Wozniak, who co-founded Apple Computer in 1976 and designed the iconic Apple 1 and Apple II, officially left full-time daily employment at Apple in 1985 but remains an employee on paper. He is also a goodwill ambassador for the company and travels the world giving talks about technology.

Unfortunately, due to his recent health scare, Wozniak will have to cancel his speaking engagements in Dubai, Colombia, and Azerbaijan.

Wozniak’s stroke serves as a reminder of the importance of prioritizing one’s health, even amidst a busy schedule. Although he has stated that he feels good and has resumed his regular activities, he will likely follow up with further medical evaluations and take necessary precautions to ensure his well-being.

The technology industry and Apple enthusiasts worldwide will surely wish Wozniak a speedy recovery and eagerly await his future speaking engagements, where he undoubtedly brings invaluable insights and expertise about the ever-evolving world of digital technology.

