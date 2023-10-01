Dodo Finance sheds light on Apples rejection of Microsofts Bing acquisition offer

Title: Microsoft Claims Google Blocked Bing from Becoming Apple’s Default Search Engine

In a surprising revelation, Microsoft has accused Google of blocking its attempts to make Bing the default search engine on Apple devices. According to Mikhail Parakhin, Microsoft’s CEO of Advertising and Web Services, the tech giant offered Apple more than 100% of the revenue or gross profit to secure the deal. However, Apple ultimately rejected the proposal, opting to stick with Google as its default search engine instead.

Despite Microsoft’s bold move of offering to pay Apple more than Google, who was reportedly offering around 60%, the Cupertino-based company stood firm with its partnership with Google. The exact amount that Microsoft was willing to pay was not made public, but it was apparently significant enough to result in a several billion dollar loss for Microsoft.

Apple’s decision to reject Microsoft’s higher monetary offer has sparked speculation that there might be more to the Google deal than meets the eye. It suggests that the decision may not be solely based on financial considerations, potentially reinforcing Google’s argument that its product is superior. It further establishes Google’s dominance in the search engine market, signaling that Apple values more than just monetary gains in its partnerships.

Microsoft’s struggles to secure Bing as the default search engine extended beyond Apple as it also attempted to pitch Samsung. Unfortunately, Samsung shut down these conversations early on due to its existing contract with Google. Parakhin believes that having Bing as the default search engine in the United States and continuing with Google for the rest of the world would have been the optimal strategy.

Acknowledging its position as a smaller player in the search engine market, Microsoft understands that Apple’s decision was influenced by its own strategic considerations. While this setback is undoubtedly disappointing for Microsoft, it sheds light on the challenges faced by the company in competing with the search engine giant Google.

In conclusion, the rejection of Microsoft’s proposal by Apple reflects the significant influence Google holds in the search engine market. It highlights the complexities and strategic considerations involved in partnership decisions, going beyond mere financial gains. As Microsoft continues to navigate the search engine landscape, it remains to be seen how the company will adapt and compete against formidable rivals.

“Introvert. Avid gamer. Wannabe beer advocate. Subtly charming zombie junkie. Social media trailblazer. Web scholar.”