Dodo Finance: Samsungs Upcoming Galaxy Tab Active 5 with S Pen

Samsung is reportedly gearing up to release a new tablet called the Galaxy Tab Active 5 Pro, according to industry rumors. The tablet has recently received FCC certification in the US, with model numbers SM-X300 and SM-X306B. It is believed that the SM-X300 will be the Wi-Fi-only version, while the SM-X306B will be the Wi-Fi + 5G variant.

The upcoming tablet is said to come with impressive features such as 128GB of internal storage, a microSD card slot for expandable storage, and 15W fast charging capabilities. Additionally, it will come bundled with an S Pen, making it ideal for creative professionals or those who prefer the convenience of a stylus.

One of the standout features of the Galaxy Tab Active 5 Pro is its rugged design. It will reportedly be rated IP68 for dust and water resistance, ensuring it can withstand the demands of tough environments. The tablet is also expected to be MIL-STD-810G compliant, providing shock resistance.

Targeted at industrial or field-related workers, the Galaxy Tab Active 5 Pro is rumored to house a powerful 10,000mAh battery, ensuring all-day productivity. Moreover, the tablet’s accompanying S Pen, which bears the model number EJ-PT870, will feature Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.

While details surrounding the screen size, processor, RAM, and cameras remain under wraps for now, it is expected that Samsung will equip the tablet with top-of-the-line components to enhance user experience.

In terms of software, the Galaxy Tab Active 5 Pro is projected to run on Android 14-based One UI 6. Samsung has a history of delivering seamless user interfaces, and this tablet is anticipated to be no exception.

While Samsung has yet to officially announce the release date for the Galaxy Tab Active 5 Pro, it is likely that it will debut in the US market. With its robust features and rugged design, the tablet is poised to capture the attention of professionals in various industries who require a reliable and durable device for their demanding work environments. Stay tuned to Dodo Finance for the latest updates on the Galaxy Tab Active 5 Pro’s availability and pricing details.

