Dodo Finance brings you news on Zooms new Apple TV meeting app utilizing your iPhone camera

Zoom, the popular video conferencing app, is now available on 2nd generation and later Apple TV 4K. The “Zoom – for Home TV” app has quietly appeared in the tvOS App Store, providing users with the option to use Zoom for their video conferences and meetings on their Apple TV.

This addition comes after Apple’s tvOS 17 update earlier this year, which allowed for Continuity Camera. This feature enables iPhone and iPad to be used as a webcam for FaceTime on Apple TV. With the inclusion of Zoom, Apple TV users now have more options for video calling and conferencing.

Using the Zoom app on Apple TV is simple and straightforward. Users can log in through a pairing URL on their phone, or manually enter their credentials on the TV screen. Connecting a phone to Zoom on Apple TV is similar to connecting for FaceTime. If users share their Apple TV with multiple users, a list of nearby devices will appear for them to choose from.

Once connected, users can enjoy the convenience of a live image of their face being displayed during meetings, provided they have a second phone or camera available. This feature adds an extra layer of professionalism and engagement to video calls and conferences.

The availability of Zoom on Apple TV is a welcome addition for users who rely on the app for their business meetings and conferences. With the rise of remote work and virtual meetings, having the option to use Zoom on a larger screen like Apple TV enhances the overall experience and provides more flexibility.

Overall, this new feature allows Apple TV users to make the most out of their device by expanding its capabilities beyond entertainment. Whether it’s for professional or personal use, Zoom on Apple TV opens up a whole new world of possibilities for video conferencing and meetings.