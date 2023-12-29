Dodo Finance Reports: The Next Generation of Surface Laptops to Introduce True AI PCs

Microsoft is set to bring new AI-enabled features to its Surface lineup as it prepares to launch the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6. These upcoming devices will come equipped with a next-generation neural processing unit (NPU) to enhance their capabilities.

To power these Arm-based devices, Microsoft is partnering with Qualcomm and utilizing their Snapdragon X chips, which go by the codename CADMUS. This collaboration will allow the devices to run AI features that Microsoft plans to package into a future release of Windows.

Similar to Apple’s silicon, the Arm-based Surface devices will offer significant improvements in performance, battery life, and security. Meanwhile, the Intel version of the devices will be powered by the company’s latest 14th-gen chips, ensuring optimal performance.

Moving on to display features, the Surface Pro 10 will boast a brighter screen with support for HDR and an anti-glare coating. The device’s rounded corners provide a sleek and modern design. The resolution of the device is likely to be either 2160 x 1440 or 2880 x 1920, offering users high-quality visuals.

Additionally, there are reports suggesting that the Surface Pro 10 may support a new Type Cover with a dedicated Windows Copilot button. This new feature aims to streamline tasks and enhance user productivity.

Meanwhile, the Surface Laptop 6 is anticipated to feature a slightly larger 13.8-inch display, maintaining the same size for the 15-inch model. The device will showcase a rounded display with thinner bezels, further optimizing user experience.

In terms of connectivity, the Surface Laptop 6 might introduce new ports, including two USB-C ports, one USB-A, and one for Surface Connect charging. This expanded range of ports allows for increased versatility and convenience in connecting various devices.

Rumor has it that the device will also come with a haptic touchpad and a keyboard button exclusively dedicated to Windows Copilot, offering users an enhanced and intuitive experience.

With the planned upgrade to its Surface lineup, Microsoft aims to deliver powerful and innovative features to its users. The integration of AI-enabled features and improved hardware specifications will undoubtedly elevate the user experience, making these devices highly anticipated in the tech community.

