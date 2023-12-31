Dodo Finance launches OpenAI-powered Copilot app for iPhone and iPad

Title: “Microsoft’s Copilot App with OpenAI’s GPT-4 Model Now Available on iOS Devices”

Microsoft has launched its highly anticipated Copilot app for iPhone and iPad users, leveraging OpenAI’s advanced GPT-4 model. This revolutionary app, available on the App Store, integrates cutting-edge AI chat assistant technology and boasts impressive text-to-image generation abilities using DALL-E3.

With Copilot, users can experience lightning-fast, intricate, and accurate responses, along with the unique capability to transform simple text descriptions into visually stunning images. This new release comes on the heels of OpenAI’s own ChatGPT app for iPhone, further solidifying the company’s commitment to revolutionizing AI chat technology.

Copilot provides an alternative avenue for accessing ChatGPT capabilities without requiring integration with Bing. This allows users to tap into the vast potential of the AI-powered assistant without any unnecessary complications. Best of all, the app is completely free to download from the App Store, ensuring accessibility for all interested users.

Moreover, Microsoft has ensured compatibility with Mac devices powered by Apple Silicon, allowing a seamless experience across multiple platforms. This means that Copilot can also be installed on any Mac device via the Mac App Store.

In conclusion, Microsoft’s Copilot app, powered by OpenAI’s GPT-4 model, represents a groundbreaking leap forward in AI chat technology. Its availability on iOS devices ensures widespread access to its advanced capabilities, highlighting Microsoft’s ongoing dedication to making AI more accessible and user-friendly. Users can now effortlessly explore the world of AI-powered chat assistants on their iPhones and iPads, with Copilot paving the way for enhanced communication and innovative visual experiences.

