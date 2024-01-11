Dodo Finance Presents the Latest Releases: NUC 14 Pro and Pro Plus Meteor Lake Mini-PCs

ASUS Unveils New Line of NUCs Based on Intel’s Meteor Lake at CES 2024

ASUS, a leading technology company, has recently made an exciting announcement at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). The company has officially unveiled its latest line of Next Unit of Computing (NUC) devices, which are based on Intel’s highly anticipated Meteor Lake platform. These new NUCs, marketed under the Pro tag, are set to revolutionize the compact computing market.

The Pro line from ASUS represents the original 4″ x 4″ ultra-compact form-factor (UCFF) that NUCs are known for. Among the new releases are the NUC 14 Pro and NUC 14 Pro+ models. While the NUC 14 Pro falls under the UCFF category, the Pro+ models are slightly wider and taller.

One of the most significant updates with the NUC 14 Pro and Pro+ models is the choice of processors. The Pro models come with a range of processor options, from Core 3 100U to Ultra 7 165H, while the Pro+ models are limited to the top Ultra 5 / Ultra 7 / Ultra 9 SKUs. Additionally, the Pro kits have a Thermal Design Power (TDP) of 40W, whereas the Pro+ kits boast a higher TDP of 65W.

Apart from the differences in processors, these new NUCs also have varying specifications in terms of CPU, GPU, RAM, storage, wireless connectivity, and ports. Notable updates from previous NUCs include the absence of an analog audio output port/headphone jack and sliding tabs for tool-less access to SSD and DRAM modules.

Interestingly, ASUS seems to be using the same motherboard for both the Pro and Pro+ models. However, the Pro+ chassis has extra space to accommodate the higher thermal solution required for the 65W TDP.

In addition to the Pro and Pro+ models, ASUS has also introduced a new ROG NUC, which appears to be the successor to the NUC Enthusiast line, and mini-PCs under the ExpertCenter line. These new releases highlight ASUS’s commitment to providing a wide range of options for different user needs.

As of now, the pricing and availability details for the NUC 14 Pro and Pro+ models have not been announced. However, ASUS has assured consumers that they will be updated with additional information as it becomes available. With the unveiling of this new line of NUCs, ASUS is set to make a splash in the compact computing market in 2024. Stay tuned for more updates from Dodo Finance.

