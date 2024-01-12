Quick and Easy Backtracking in Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown – Dodo Finance

Ubisoft is gearing up for the release of their highly anticipated action-adventure game, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, on various platforms. January 18th is the big day when gamers all around the world will get their hands on this exciting new installment.

For those eager to dive into the magic of Prince of Persia before everyone else, pre-ordering the Deluxe Edition is a must. Not only does it cost $60, but it also grants three-day early access to the game. This exclusive perk allows players to embark on their journey into the world of Prince of Persia even sooner.

One of the standout features of this new game is the innovative screenshot feature. This feature is a game-changer in the Metroidvania genre, making backtracking easier than ever before. Players can take screenshots using Memory Shards, which serve as points on the mini map. These screenshots provide a full render of the location, helping players recall identifying elements and find hidden bosses, secret areas, and upgrade materials.

Say goodbye to the days of frantically trying to memorize or write down locations. With the screenshot feature, navigating through the game becomes a breeze. Additionally, deleting screenshots is quick and easy, freeing up precious Memory Shards for future use.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is estimated to offer a whopping 22 hours of gameplay. This extensive length guarantees hours upon hours of immersive adventures and captivating storytelling. Before the game is released, stay tuned for a detailed review that will give you an inside look at what to expect.

Early buzz surrounding the game is overwhelmingly positive, with many hailing it as the best Prince of Persia game in recent years. Fans of the franchise and newcomers alike will surely be thrilled by the thrilling action and stunning visuals that await them in this long-awaited installment.

Get ready to embark on a journey like no other when Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown hits the gaming world on January 18th. Don’t miss out on the chance to experience this groundbreaking game for yourself.