Dodo Finance: NASA awards contracts to three companies for lunar vehicle design

NASA has recently awarded contracts to three companies – Intuitive Machines, Lunar Outpost, and Venturi Astrolab – for the development of a lunar terrain vehicle as part of the Artemis missions. The goal is to have the vehicle ready and operational by 2030 for the Artemis V crew.

The three companies will be conducting a feasibility study to design a system that meets NASA’s requirements. Intuitive Machines received a $30 million contract for the feasibility assessment. Only one of the companies will ultimately receive the subsequent award for a demonstration mission to validate the vehicle’s performance and safety.

The total value of the contract program for the lunar terrain vehicle is a whopping $4.6 billion. NASA has outlined specific requirements for the vehicles, including the ability to withstand extreme cold temperatures and have semi-autonomous driving capabilities.

Intuitive Machines and Venturi Astrolab have revealed details about their respective designs – the RACER and FLEX rover. The winning company will have the opportunity to deploy their vehicle commercially on the moon when not in use by NASA.

This project marks a significant milestone as it will be the first U.S. crewed moon landing in over five decades, with the last landing witnessed by 650 million people globally back in 1969.