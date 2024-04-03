Dodo Finance: All you need to know about iOS 17.5 beta 1

Apple has recently announced the release of iOS 17.5 beta 1 to developers, marking the end of a month-long hiatus with zero beta releases. The latest beta version, featuring build number 21F5048f, is now available for registered developers to test out.

One of the key additions in iOS 17.5 beta 1 is the introduction of a new feature that allows users to install apps directly from a developer’s website in the European Union. However, developers interested in utilizing this feature will need to opt into the new App Store business terms and pay a Core Technology Fee.

In addition to this new feature, iOS 17.5 beta 1 includes various small design changes in popular apps such as Apple Books, Settings, and the Podcasts widget. Furthermore, a new system focused on anti-stalking measures for accessories like AirTags has been implemented in this update.

For MDM (Mobile Device Management) users, iOS 17.5 beta 1 also brings more updates to improve the overall user experience. The public release of iOS 17.5 is anticipated to occur in mid-to-late May, serving as the final update in the iOS 17 series before the unveiling of iOS 18 at WWDC in June.

Overall, iOS 17.5 beta 1 introduces a range of new features and improvements that aim to enhance the user experience for Apple device users. Developers now have the opportunity to explore these updates and provide valuable feedback before the official release to the general public. Stay tuned for more updates on iOS 17.5 and other Apple news on Dodo Finance.