Dodo Finance: Latest Updates on MWC 2024, including HTC’s VR headset and Motorolas rollable concept phone

The annual Mobile World Congress 2024 in Barcelona is in full swing, with the TechCrunch team on the ground to bring all the latest announcements and news from the tech world. This year’s event has already seen some major unveilings, with companies like Google, Lenovo, Xiaomi, and more showcasing their cutting-edge technologies.

Google announced new Android features, while Lenovo wowed attendees with a laptop and rollable phone concept. Xiaomi stole the show with their robotic dog and first electric car. Other companies like eQub, SynFlora, Lizcore, Jolla, Displace, Motorola, Microsoft, and Samsung also made waves with their own product launches and technological advancements.

OnePlus, known for their smartphones, is now promising an impressive extended battery life of 100 hours with their upcoming Watch 2. Xiaomi further impressed the crowd with their CyberDog and innovative E-Color Shift technology for their devices. Lenovo unveiled a transparent laptop concept, and Google introduced new AI features for various gadgets.

Not to be outdone, Seaborough introduced a desktop lamp designed to improve mood, while Infinix introduced E-Color Shift to utilize the back of phones for additional functionality. Discussions at the event covered topics such as AI access principles, advancements in peer-to-peer lending, new skin treatment technologies, and other exciting innovations shaping the future of technology.

With so many groundbreaking announcements and technological advancements being revealed at Mobile World Congress 2024, it’s clear that the tech industry is continuing to push the boundaries of innovation. Stay tuned for more updates and insights from this premier tech event.

