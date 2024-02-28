Dodo Finance website: Honor unveils its first foldable flip phone as a challenge to Samsung

Chinese technology company Honor is making waves in the smartphone market with its upcoming launch of a foldable flip phone. CEO George Zhao announced the company’s plans at the Mobile World Congress 2024 in Barcelona, revealing that Honor’s first vertical-folding style smartphone will soon be hitting the shelves.

This move puts Honor in direct competition with tech giants Samsung and Motorola, who have already established themselves in the foldable phone market. While Honor has previously released foldable phones, this will be their first foray into the flip foldable market.

Flip phones offer consumers a different form factor and price point compared to traditional horizontal-style folding devices, making them an attractive option for those looking for something unique.

Despite an overall decline in the smartphone market, sales of premium smartphones saw an increase in 2023. Additionally, sales of foldable phones are expected to rise by 40% in 2024, presenting a lucrative opportunity for new vendors like Honor to capitalize on the growing trend.

As a spin-off from Huawei, Honor is now focusing on international growth and establishing itself as an independent brand. Zhao has set ambitious goals for the company, aiming for overseas sales to surpass those in China within the next three-to-five years.

In addition to their foldable phone development, Honor is also making strides in AI technology, further solidifying their position as a tech innovator in the competitive smartphone market. Keep an eye out for Honor’s foldable flip phone as it hits the market later this year.

