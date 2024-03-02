Dodo Finance: Latest Updates on Gaza Aid Convoy and Israel-Hamas War

An Israeli Aid Convoy Turns into Tragedy as Scores of Palestinians Killed

In a tragic turn of events, an aid convoy organized by Israel resulted in the deaths of over 100 Palestinians on Thursday as desperate residents in Gaza rushed towards the trucks to receive much-needed food supplies. The convoy was part of an Israeli operation to provide assistance directly to Gaza residents after international aid groups suspended operations in the area due to Israeli refusals and escalating lawlessness.

The convoy, which was one of at least four organized by Israel to northern Gaza, aimed to deliver aid to areas that had not seen help for weeks. However, what was meant to be a humanitarian mission turned into a disaster as witnesses reported extensive shooting by Israeli forces and widespread panic among the crowd seeking aid.

The Israeli military has claimed that the deaths were primarily due to a crush as hungry Palestinians tried to access the supplies, while witnesses insist that many were killed by gunfire. The United Nations has warned of a looming humanitarian crisis in Gaza, with hundreds of thousands of residents at risk of deprivation and starvation.

Facing a dire situation where some residents have resorted to raiding abandoned homes for food and aid convoys have been looted, Israel took the decision to work directly with Gaza businessmen to organize aid deliveries. The tragic events of Thursday serve as a stark reminder of the devastating impact of the ongoing crisis in Gaza and the urgent need for assistance to prevent further loss of life.

“Infuriatingly humble social media ninja. Devoted travel junkie. Student. Avid internet lover.”