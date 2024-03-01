Dhaka building blaze kills at least 43 in Bangladesh

At least 43 people have tragically lost their lives in a devastating fire that broke out in a multi-storey building in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The fire, which started in a restaurant located in the building, resulted in the deaths of ten individuals at the city’s main burns hospital, with an additional 33 declared dead at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Reports indicate that seventy-five people were rescued from the burning building, while dozens more were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. As of now, 22 individuals remain in critical condition as a result of the fire.

The blaze, which took two hours to bring under control, originated in the Kacchi Bhai restaurant within the seven-story building complex. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, with authorities looking into the possibility of a gas leak or stove as the source of the inferno.

Survivors of the fire recounted harrowing tales of escaping the building by jumping from windows or using water pipes to climb down to safety. Unfortunately, incidents like this are not uncommon in Bangladesh, where poor safety awareness in both commercial and residential buildings contributes to such tragedies.

Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen expressed deep sorrow over the loss of life in this devastating fire and vowed to investigate the matter thoroughly. The head of the Fire Service and Civil Defence also stressed the importance of fire safety measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

As the community mourns the lives lost in this tragic event, efforts are being made to provide support to the victims and their families. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this terrible fire.

