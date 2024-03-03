German Defence Minister: Putin Aims to Destabilize Germany Through Wiretap Leak

Germany has accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of attempting to sow discord and uncertainty within the country after a leak of confidential discussions within the German army regarding the Ukraine war. The leak, which involved talks on the potential use of German-made Taurus missiles, was posted online on Russian social media.

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has condemned the leak as an attempt to destabilize and unsettle Germany, stating that it is part of an information war being carried out by Putin. The recording of the discussions has sparked concerns within the German government, with Chancellor Olaf Scholz refusing to provide Taurus missiles to Ukraine out of fear of escalating the conflict with Russia.

Despite pressure from Kyiv to supply the missiles, Scholz has maintained that Germany cannot justify matching the actions of Britain and France in sending long-range missiles to Ukraine. It has been reported that Britain denies direct involvement in operating the Storm Shadow missiles supplied to Ukraine.

Scholz has stated that he will await the results of a military probe before deciding on any consequences for the leak. The acquisition of Taurus missiles would provide Ukraine with a significant boost in defending against Russia’s invasion.

As tensions continue to rise between Germany and Russia, the situation remains precarious. The German government is facing pressure both internally and externally to address the leak and take decisive action to prevent further interference from outside parties. The international community will be watching closely as Germany navigates this complex and potentially volatile situation.