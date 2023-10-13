Dodo Finance – Caltech resolves high-stakes US patent dispute with Apple and Broadcom

Caltech Drops Lawsuit Against Apple and Broadcom Over Wi-Fi Chips

The long-standing patent battle between the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) and technology giants Apple and Broadcom has come to an end. Caltech recently agreed to dismiss its lawsuit against the two companies over Wi-Fi chips, bringing an end to the legal dispute that began in 2016.

Caltech initially filed the lawsuit, claiming that Apple’s devices, which incorporated Broadcom chips, violated its wireless-communication patents. However, the exact terms of the settlement remain undisclosed, leaving many curious about the specifics of the agreement.

Previously, in 2020, a jury had ruled in favor of Caltech, ordering Apple to pay a staggering $837.8 million in patent-infringement damages, and Broadcom was directed to pay $270.2 million. However, the companies successfully appealed the decision, resulting in the overturning of the award. Subsequently, a new trial on damages was scheduled, but it has been indefinitely postponed, leading to the recent settlement.

This resolution with Apple and Broadcom follows a similar settlement that Caltech reached with Samsung in August, resolving another patent dispute related to Wi-Fi technology. However, Caltech still has ongoing legal battles against Microsoft, Dell, and HP concerning their alleged infringement on its Wi-Fi patents.

The dismissal of the lawsuit with prejudice is a significant development for Caltech, as it ensures that the case cannot be refiled. This decision allows both parties to put an end to the litigation, potentially saving time and resources that would have been consumed by further legal proceedings.

With the conclusion of this case, it remains to be seen how Caltech’s other pending lawsuits against Microsoft, Dell, and HP will unfold. As these lawsuits involve some of the major players in the tech industry, the outcomes could have significant repercussions for both Caltech and the companies involved.

In the fast-paced world of technology and intellectual property, litigation over patents is a common occurrence. As Caltech resolves one legal battle, it continues to assert its rights and protect its innovations through legal action. The tech community will undoubtedly keep a close eye on the progress of these ongoing lawsuits, as the results will undoubtedly shape the landscape of Wi-Fi technology and patent law.

“Introvert. Avid gamer. Wannabe beer advocate. Subtly charming zombie junkie. Social media trailblazer. Web scholar.”