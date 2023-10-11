Impressive Upgrade: Dodo Finance Showcases Adobes Retrained Generative AI

Adobe Enhances Firefly AI Tools for Improved Image Generation

Adobe, the renowned software company, has recently made significant updates to its Firefly family of generative AI tools. These changes aim to enhance user experience and expand the capabilities of Adobe’s well-known creative suite.

The first major change involves upgrading the engine behind Photoshop’s image generation. This move promises to deliver better detail, higher resolution, and the ability to control image generation using photography parameters. With this upgrade, Adobe is taking a step forward in pushing the boundaries of image creation.

Moreover, Adobe has extended the availability of generative AI to two more of its popular tools. Now, Adobe Illustrator designs and Adobe Express layouts can harness the power of generative AI for creative purposes. Designers using Adobe Illustrator can turn text prompts into vector illustrations, adding a whole new dimension to their designs. On the other hand, Adobe Express users can now build impressive templates using the Firefly text prompt feature.

Firefly, one of Adobe’s most intriguing AI tools, allows users to convert text prompts into captivating images. The tool includes a wide range of art styles to choose from, offering users the opportunity to explore their creativity. While the results can sometimes be unconvincing, Firefly is still considered fun and entertaining to use.

During the recent Max conference, Adobe showcased several AI-powered projects, including Project Stardust for photo editing and Project Fast Fill for video editing. These initiatives demonstrate Adobe’s commitment to leveraging AI technology to enhance creative processes.

The impact of Firefly on the creative community has been remarkable. Since its launch, Firefly has already generated over 3 billion images, highlighting its popularity among content creators. Its ability to transform text into visual content has opened up new possibilities for artists and designers across various industries.

However, it’s worth noting that Adobe’s subscription plans will experience a price hike in November. This change might affect users who rely heavily on Adobe software for their creative projects. It is essential for users to assess their subscription plans and adjust accordingly to mitigate any financial implications.

The recent upgrades to Adobe’s Firefly family of generative AI tools have added new dimensions to the creative possibilities offered by the software suite. With improved image generation capabilities, extended availability on Illustrator and Express, and captivating projects like Project Stardust and Project Fast Fill, Adobe continues to innovate and reshape the future of creative design.