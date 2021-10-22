Data breach shows: countries are pushing to continue using oil and coal

According to the British broadcaster, countries are lobbying behind the scenes and this raises the question of whether they really want to commit to a better environment. Also says Joris Thijssen, PvdA deputy and former co-director of Greenpeace Netherlands.

“A country with coal still lobbying for coal, countries with oil lobbying for oil. It has been happening for years and it’s very sad to see countries still doing it. let’s not save the climate this way, ”Thijssen said.