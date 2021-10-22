US Parliament votes to sue Trump adviser Bannon

Bannon declined to testify last week because he does not want to comment on his conversations with the then president. On the advice of Trump’s lawyers, he invokes the executive privilege Of the president. It is the right of a president to keep confidential information secret.

But that privilege only extends to a sitting president, and Trump’s successor Biden has already indicated he will not invoke it. He is not doing it because there may have been “an abuse of power, which endangered democracy itself,” the White House said last week.

The board of inquiry deliberately subpoenaed Bannon first because resistance was already expected. The House of Representatives’ vote in favor of prosecution allows for criminal prosecution as the committee continues its work and questions other witnesses.

Prison sentence

Bannon’s fate now rests in the hands of Attorney General Garland. Garland, appointed by Biden, stressed yesterday that he will strictly follow the law in his considerations and not be guided by politics.

Contempt of Congress is punishable by imprisonment for a minimum of one month to a maximum of one year.