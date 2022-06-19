Code red in some regions of France, record temperatures up to 46 degrees expected | NOW

France is experiencing a heat wave. According to the National Weather Service, this could lead to a record high temperature on Saturday afternoon. So the mercury should reach 46 degrees somewhere. The red code was issued for eleven departments. “It’s really an exceptional situation,” said Météo France.

In the southwest of France, people have to take into account a temperature of 43 degrees. Elsewhere in the country, it is now between 35 and 39 degrees. In combination with the drought, the danger of forest fires is very great.

As far as we know, the extreme heat killed at least two elderly people. sender France Info reported that an 80-year-old man, who lay on a towel in the hot sun, died on Pornichet beach. This may be due to sunstroke. When he stopped moving, other swimmers sounded the alarm. Attempts to revive him failed.

In the same area, an 82-year-old man died while swimming. The passage from the outside air of 35 degrees to the water, barely 16 degrees, was undoubtedly fatal to him.

Météo France forecasts thunderstorms for Saturday evening which will move into the country from the Atlantic coast. They can be accompanied by violent lightning and strong gusts of wind. Climate change should put an end to the heat wave, although it could last a bit longer in the east.