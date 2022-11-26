British nurses to lay off in December | Abroad

In the UK, nurses in Britain’s chronically underfunded NHS health service will go on strike in December. They demand, among other things, a better salary. On Friday, the professional association of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) called for strikes on December 15 and 20 in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The strike call – on a scale not seen in the past 106 years – shows the depth of social unrest in the UK, which in recent months has seen strikes in many sectors not seen in decades.

“Nurses are tired of being exploited, poorly paid and precariously staffed – and they are tired of not being able to give patients the care they deserve,” said RCN General Secretary Pat Cullen. . The professional association accuses the politicians of not wanting to negotiate seriously. Negotiations were only concluded in Scotland.

The nurses are asking for a five percent pay rise above inflation, which is currently above eleven percent. However, according to UK Health Secretary Steve Barclay, the government’s current difficult financial situation has made it impossible to fund this.

In England, waiting lists for routine procedures hit a record high in late September. And the situation has also deteriorated further in the emergency services. Figures from October show less than 70% of patients being treated within four hours of admission – the worst figure since records began.