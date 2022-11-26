ANP, modify NOS

ONS News• today, 07:53

Good morning! In their conferences today, ChristenUnie and the Forum for Democracy look ahead to next year’s Provincial Council elections, and protests are taking place in Friesland against gas extraction by NAM and Shell.

First the weather: this morning the sun shines steadily, then the clouds increase. This afternoon will remain dry in most places and will not be warmer than 10 degrees.

Square weather

What can you expect today?

Lots of politics: the ChristenUnie holds its congress in Amersfoort and the Forum for Democracy does the same in Zaandam. Both parties will look forward to the Provincial Council elections in March next year.

In Holwerd, Friesland, there is a demonstration, among others, of the Association of Wadden and Milieudefensie. They don’t want NAM and Shell extracting natural gas underground near Ternaard.

There is a protest in the Hungarian capital Budapest against Prime Minister Orbán, who is at odds with the European Commission over European aid money and corruption in his country. About 100,000 people are expected.

What did you miss?

The US telecommunications and media regulator FCC has published the sales and imports Chinese Huawei telecommunications equipment is prohibited. The company would pose an unacceptable risk to the national security of the United States.

The sale and import of four other Chinese companies are prohibited. This concerns Hikvision and Dahua Technology, which produce smart cameras. The telecommunications group ZTE is also no longer authorized to operate in the United States, as is the radio systems manufacturer Hytera.

Due to fears of espionage by China, the United States has been trying to act against tech companies there for some time. The five companies mentioned had been on a ban list for some time. The FCC made a final decision on this yesterday.

Other news from the evening:

And then this:

Around 2,500 people posed naked together on Bondi Beach near the Australian city of Sydney for a Photo shoot. American photographer Spencer Tunick wants to draw attention to skin cancer with photos. The number of people who took part in the filming represents the more than 2,000 people who die from the disease every year in Australia.

To get the photos, the law had to be temporarily changed: it is normally illegal to walk naked on Bondi Beach.