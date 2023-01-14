Brazil’s Supreme Court agrees to investigate Bolsonaro’s role in assault | Abroad

A Brazilian Supreme Court judge has authorized an investigation into former President Jair Bolsonaro’s role in Sunday’s assault. Supporters of the former president stormed government buildings that day. The Brazilian public prosecutor’s office requested authorization from the Supreme Court on Friday.

Prosecutors are primarily concerned with a video Bolsonaro uploaded earlier this week. He questioned the legitimacy of the presidential election. By this video “Bolsonaro would have publicly initiated the commission of a crime”.

The video was only released after the assault. Still, prosecutors see enough evidence to launch an investigation into Bolsonaro’s actions before and after the storm.

Bolsonaro supporters stormed the parliament building, the presidential palace and the Supreme Court on Sunday. It was only after a few hours that the police took control of the situation. Fans do not accept the swearing in of new president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. They think the presidency was stolen from Bolsonaro.

A Brazilian senator, like President Lula, believes that Bolsonaro encouraged the rioters in his speeches. He therefore wants Bolsonaro to return from the United States. The former president left for the United States just before Lula was sworn in.

Justice has been sought for an arrest warrant if the former president refuses to voluntarily cooperate.

Bolsonaro was hospitalized on Monday with abdominal pain, but a source close to the family said his condition is “not worrying”.

“Infuriatingly humble social media ninja. Devoted travel junkie. Student. Avid internet lover.”