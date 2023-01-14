Father and son died at home of CO poisoning

In Hooglede (Roeselare), a father (44) and his son (16) died at home from CO poisoning. The mother (42) and her two young sons (14 and 9) were found unconscious and are still fighting for their lives, report Het Laatste Nieuws and Het Nieuwsblad.

The father in question owns a company specializing in demolition work and rents containers. There would also be work in the company on Saturday. But when a family member arrived this morning, no one was at the company site.

Worried, the woman went to the family home. “When the parental couple did not show up, a sister-in-law of the parents went looking for them,” press magistrate Tom Janssens said. She entered the house to find the five unconscious family members in their beds. There was no help for the father and his eldest son. The mother and her two other sons were taken to AZ Sint-Jan in Bruges in critical condition. They are fighting for their life.

A medical examiner and a legal expert arrived on the scene around 9:30 a.m. They are still investigating what happened, but according to the prosecution, everything points to CO poisoning.

“The firefighters determined an increase in the CO concentration on the top floor of the house with their equipment,” explains Janssens. “In addition, the victims had the outward characteristics of CO poisoning.” An expert has been appointed who will make further determinations and attempt to find out the cause.

At the end of last year, the poison control center already reported that twice as many deaths had already occurred in our country due to CO poisoning.