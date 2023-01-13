Boris Johnson has already earned 1.35 million euros from conferences after his resignation as Prime Minister | Abroad

Boris Johnson hasn’t fared badly since stepping down as UK Prime Minister in September last year. His conferences have since earned him more than 1.35 million euros. And for his position as former Prime Minister, he received a donation of no less than 1.1 million euros from a wealthy businessman, one of the highest donations ever given to an individual politician.

Last month, Boris Johnson raised more than 250,000 pounds (281,000 euros) for two conferences. This brings his total compensation for speeches he has given since stepping down from 10 Downing Street in September to £1.2m (€1.35m), according to the Politicians’ Donations and Interests Register .

Johnson also has financial support from the billionaire Bamford family. They are good friends of the former British Prime Minister and are strong supporters of Brexit. In December, Anthony and Carole Bamford made two homes available to Johnson, each valued at £10,000 for the month.

Hardcore Brexiter

And Johnson has another very wealthy friend supporting him: British businessman and investor Christopher Harborne, also a Brexit stalwart. It’s not uncommon for politicians to set up a personal office after their premiership to ‘manage their post-Downing Street affairs’, writes The Guardian. In October last year, for example, the company “The Office of Boris Johnson Ltd” was born. Harborne donated £1 million (€1.1 million) to Johnson for the office, one of the largest donations ever made for an individual politician. Donations usually go to a party or organization.

This could fuel speculation that Johnson is working on a comeback, the British newspaper suggests. In the past, Harborne has donated money to the Conservative Party, of which Boris Johnson is a member. But before the 2019 election, he suddenly donated 6 million pounds (6.75 million euros) to Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party.